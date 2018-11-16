Vanessa Marcil claims son Kassius hasn’t met his father

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Just days after actress Vanessa Marcil first claimed that her only child — 16-year-old Kassius Lijah — from a previous relationship with actor Brian Austin Green — was cut out of Green and his wife Megan Fox’s life years ago, Marcil is now bringing forward even more revelations about their relationship.

Responding to many of her Instagram comments on Wednesday, Marcil, 50, revealed that Kass is allegedly not welcome in Green and Fox’s home and that he had no relationship with his half-brothers: Journey River, 2, Bodhi Ransom, 4 and a half, and Noah Shannon, 6, reports people.com.

“Let’s hear (Green’s) side regarding why Kass hasn’t been welcome in their home for 5 years and let’s also hear about what he offered his son on one of his handful of times he’s seen him?” Marcil wrote back to one fan.

“Kass no longer has a bedroom at their house starting 5 years ago,” she added in a lengthier response to another fan.

“He hasn’t ever seen Megan again or met his youngest brother. He’s not allowed to know where they live anymore. Isn’t invited to see them on holidays. Not even Father’s Day. They threw out his entire room and gave away his cat without Kass knowing.

“He has seen his dad in passing in public places including seeing him in Mexico where his dad was doing a publicity appearance for money at that hotel. His dad had a professional photographer there from the hotel take a pic of them,” Marcil continued.

“He has been completely cut out of his families lives. Seeing his dad in public sometimes with a photographer present is not being in their lives. In fact it’s even more confusing for him,” she added.

Marcil then went on to reveal in a separate comment that Kass had allegedly invited Green, 45, and Fox, 32, to an important event during his teenage years, but was disappointed when he was stood up by his father and stepmother.

