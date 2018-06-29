Vanessa Paradis marries film director in France

Los Angeles, July 1 (IANS) Actor Johnny Depps former companion Vanessa Paradis has married film director Samuel Benchetrit.

This is the first marriage for the French singer and actress. Paradis and Depp’s two children – daughter Lily-Rose, 19, and son Jack, 16- were also in attendance at the discreet wedding ceremony.

According to the French newspaper Le Parisien, the couple married in a small schoolhouse town hall in Saint-Simeon, a commune located one hour west of Paris in north-central France, on Saturday, reports people.com.

The bride, 45, carried a bouquet of pink roses while wearing a lacy cream-coloured gown with an embroidered veil. Her hair was styled down, with flowers among her tresses.

The couple got engaged last November after they worked together on the film “Chien”, which screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

–IANS

