Vani Kapoor misses Jabra Ladies Open cut by two shots

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Golfer Vani Kapoor shot a round of 4-over 71, for a total of 7-over 142 after two rounds, to miss the Jabra Ladies Open cut by a narrow two shots.

Fifty-six of the 120 players made the cut at the rain-affected tournament, which was taken at five over par.

Vani eventually finished in 67th spot.

Finland’s Ursula Wikstrom was leading the field at 6-under going into championship day, looking for a first Ladies European Tour (LET) win.

The Jabra Ladies Open, LET’s first “dual ranking” tournament, is being played at the Evian Resort Golf Course in Evian-les-Bains, France.

This year India’s representation at the tournament has doubled, with Vani making it by virtue of being able to maintain her LET card due to a stellar performance at the Hero Women’s Indian Open earlier in the year.

Sharmilla Nicollette is the other Indian in the fray, participating through a sponsor’s quota. The winner of the Ladies Jabra Open gets a direct entry into the Ricoh Women’s British Open. Two spots are also up for grabs for the Evian Championship, considered the fifth Major of the Women’s Golf season.

