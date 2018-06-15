Vani makes her first cut of Ladies European Tour 2018 season

Pattaya, June 22 (IANS) Seasoned Indian golfer Vani Kapoor shot a 3-over par (75) in round two of the Ladies European Thailand Championship, to make her first cut of the Ladies European Tour season.

She finished the second round in tied 54th spot to comfortably make it to championship day, which will be played on Saturday.

A total of 67 of the 126 ladies in fray made it to round three. The Ladies European Thailand Championship 2018 is being played at the Pheonix Gold Golf and Country Club here.

Vani’s second round saw her sink two birdies on hole 2 and 15 respectively while five bogeys alongside hindered her efforts of coming up with a sub-par round.

Lynn Carlsson of Sweden lead the day with a score of 7-under par (65) in round two.

