VAR has become confusing in La Liga, says Real Madrid coach

Madrid, Jan 23 (IANS) Real Madrid’s head coach Santiago Solari on Wednesday said that the application of Video Assistant Referee technology in La Liga has become confusing.

Though he did not directly discuss the controversial Luis Suarez goal which helped push Barcelona past Leganes on Sunday, clearly the firestorm lit following the 3-1 Barça victory influenced much of Solari’s comments on VAR, reports Efe news.

“We all want it (VAR) to be applied and to be done in a good way,” Solari said on the eve of Madrid’s Copa del Rey match on Thursday against Girona.

“VAR is a system that the whole soccer world has received with great hope and now it confuses us a bit,” the Argentine coach added.

In recent weeks, several La Liga clubs and coaches have asked the Spanish soccer federation to rule on the interpretative criteria used when applying VAR during league matches.

Solari concluded by stating that he realized this was the first year in which VAR was applied in La Liga, which meant that it needed to be improved with criteria made clear for both professionals and fans.

During Sunday’s Barcelona-Leganes match, Uruguay forward Suarez seemed to commit a dangerous play against Leganes’ goalkeeper Pichu Cuellar while scoring a goal.

However, the referee did not consult VAR and the goal stood amid protests from Leganes’ players.

–IANS

gau/bg