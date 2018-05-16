Varanasi flyover tragedy: Samples sent to IIT-Roorkee

Lucknow, May 17 (IANS) Samples of iron beams, cement, concrete and other construction material used in a Varanasi flyover, a portion of which collapsed on Tuesday killing many, have been sent for “quality and standards test” to IIT-Roorkee in Uttarakhand, an official said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a three-member team set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the falling of two beams of the under-construction flyover continued with its investigations for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The disaster on Tuesday evening killed 15 persons, injured half a dozen and flattened many two and four-wheeler vehicles.

The team led by Agriculture Production Commissioner Raj Pratap Singh also visited the site in front of the Cantt railway station, recorded the statements of witnesses and held detailed deliberations with officials of the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corp and district administration other than getting it photographed by a drone.

The team which has been mandated to look into all aspects of the tragedy has also recorded statements of suspended officials K.R. Soodan, Rajesh Kumar and Moolchand.

It also spoke to Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agarwal, District Magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and some police officials and took details of the project.

