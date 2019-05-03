Varanasi village restricts Rahul Gandhi’s entry

Varanasi, May 8 (IANS) Unhappy over Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s remark ‘chowkidar chor hai’, people of a village in Uttar Pradesh here have put up posters that hinted at restricting Gandhi’s entry.

Kararhiya village, which local Bharatiya Janata Party workers said was adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 23, 2017, has posters reading ‘ye chowkidaron ka gaon hai, yahan aana mana hain’ across the village.

A resident said: “Calling Prime Minister ‘chor’ has hurt the dignity of the nation. We don’t want the person to step into our village, so we have put these posters.”

–IANS

hindi-pg