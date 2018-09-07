Varsity unveils handbook on rights of transgenders

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Jindal Global University has unveiled a handbook on the rights of transgenders and gender non-conforming people in India.

The handbook, titled “Rights of Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming People in India”, was unveiled here by Professor C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, JGU, on the sidelines of a day-long legal training on the rights of transgenders and gender non-conforming people, as part of the 7th Annual Hijra Habba.

The handbook was prepared by Dipika Jain, Associate Professor and Executive Director at the varsity’s Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), in collaboration with civil society networks, NGOs and INGOs — India HIV/AIDS Alliance, Multiple Action Research Group (MARG) and International Commission of Jurists (ICJ).

“This handbook simplifies relevant aspects of constitutional and criminal law affecting everyday lives of transgenders and gender non-conforming people,” Jain said in a statement.

The handbook is divided into four chapters: Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, Getting Government Identification, and the Right to Information.

It promises to bridge the gap between law and society and serve as an educational and training aid for future legal awareness workshops, according to Danish Sheikh, Assistant Professor at JGLS, who translated the book in Hindi.

The handbook will be made available online, and in additional seven regional languages, he noted.

