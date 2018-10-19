Varun appointed brand ambassador for Maruti Suzuki Arena

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been announced as the brand ambassador for Maruti Suzuki Arena channel.

The “Judwaa 2” actor will be the face of the automobile company’s new marketing campaign – ‘A destination called you. A feeling called Maruti Suzuki ARENA’. The new showrooms, christened Maruti Suzuki Arena, sport modern look.

“The new, transformed Maruti Suzuki ARENA is poised to strongly connect with the young and do it yourself generation of customers who will experience a warm and connected car buying experience at this new destination. I am excited and proud to be a part of the Maruti Suzuki ARENA family,” Varun said in a statement.

R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, added that Varun “exemplifies the evolving Indian youth who is trendy, social and confident and likes to be connected at all times”.

–IANS

nn/hs