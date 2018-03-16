Varun Beverages acquires PepsiCo’s Jharkhand franchise

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Varun Beverages on Friday said the company has acquired PepsiCo India’s previously franchised sub-territory in Jharkhand and a manufacturing facility in the state.

“The company has concluded the acquisition of PepsiCo India’s previously franchised sub-territory in the state of Jharkhand along with one manufacturing unit at Jamshedpur,” Varun Beverages said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The company is now a franchisee for PepsiCo products across 21 states and 2 union territories, it said.

