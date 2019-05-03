Varun Dhawan celebrates girlfriend Natasha’s birthday

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Taking time out from his busy schedule, actor Varun Dhawan celebrated girlfriend Natasha Dalal’s birthday, and shared a video of the private celebration on Instagram.

The actor celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and shared a video as his Instagram stories.

In the short video, Natasha can be seen blowing candles of her birthday cake in a restaurant. She is seen sitting with her friends and family. One can hear people singing ‘Happy birthday to you, Natasha’, as she cuts the cake.

Another photograph, which went viral on social media, shows Varun kissing Natasha on her cheek, as she smiles and poses for the camera.

Last month Varun turned 32 and Natasha wished the Bollywood actor with a romantic message, saying she is looking forward to creating many “more memories together”.

In the post, Natasha wrote: “Happy birthday to an amazing person who makes everyday special Varun. Continue to love life and never stop dreaming. Can’t wait to share more memories together. Love you lots!”

Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but kept his personal life guarded. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha.

–IANS

