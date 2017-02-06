Varun Dhawan named brand ambassador of Lux Cozi

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan has been signed as the brand ambassador for innerwear brand Lux Cozi.

Saket Todi, Senior Vice President, Operations and Strategy, Lux Industries Ltd., said in a statement: “Over the years, Varun has carved a niche in the minds of the film buffs and critics alike. His style and fashion sense makes him endearing to all sections of the audience cutting across age groups, especially the youth.”

Varun is delighted to be their brand ambassador. “Their innerwear products stand for comfort and quality and I really liked the vibe of the ad campaign when I met with the creative team,” said the “Student of the Year” actor.

LUX Cozi recently conducted a campaign ‘Sunotohapnedilki’ with actor Sushant Singh Rajput as its face.

Over the years, the brand’s ads have been fronted by actors like Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani and Shekhar Suman.

