Varun Dhawan, Raftaar face of Breezer Vivid Shuffle Season 2

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and rapper Raftaar have been named as the face of hip-hop festival Breezer Vivid Shuffle Season 2.

With the aim to create a bigger hip-hop dance scene in India, Breezer and Only Much Louder (OML) are all set to return with the second season of the fest. The previous season saw the participation of over 1400 dance enthusiasts from five cities across the country.

“Breezer Vivid Shuffle has been a thrilling experience. The vibe of the competition has attracted some great performances last year and it’s exciting to see how the hip-hop enthusiasts collaborate, learn and have crazy fun together,” Varun said in a statement to IANS.

The pan-India competition will comprise of five regional rounds and one grand finale. It will happen in September across five cities: Shillong (September 2), Delhi (September 9), Kolkata (September 15), Bengaluru (September 16) and Mumbai (September 30). This will be followed by a grand finale in Mumbai on October 13.

On the association, Raftaar said: “Hip-hop can be best described as the coming together of communities, representation of expressions in a beautiful, fascinating dance form.”

Anshuman Goenka, Director Marketing, Bacardi India Pvt Ltd, said: “India’s hip-hop movement continues to brew and with Breezer Vivid Shuffle, we are committed to make it mainstream. In this year’s journey, Varun Dhawan who continues to be a strong pillar of this commitment will be joined by Raftaar.”

In addition to winning a cash prize pool at a hip-hop festival, the winners will get a chance to be featured in the video with Varun and Raftaar.

