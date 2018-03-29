Varun Dhawan sympathetic of Australian cricketer Steve Smith

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan has sympathized over Australian cricketer Steve Smith, who has been banned for a year by the Cricket Australia over ball-tampering.

Varun on Thursday night tweeted a photograph of Smith and captioned: “Watching Steven Smith apologise and look broken is very sad. I’m sure the fans will forgive him. He looks beyond remorseful. I hope and pray he will come out of this ordeal a better cricketer. The mental the emotional trauma I’m sure is bigger then any ban.”

Smith stepped down as Australia captain for the remainder of the ongoing third Test against South Africa and was penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on March 25 in the wake of the ball-tampering controversy.

Smith’s deputy David Warner also stepped down as vice-captain. Wicketkeeper Tim Paine acted as captain at Newlands, with both Smith and Warner taking the field on March 25.

