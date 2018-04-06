Varun Dhawan’s ‘October’ creating huge buzz

Bollywood industry sources have stated that Shoojit Sircar’s romantic drama October has been creating quite the buzz, thanks to its lead pair Banita Sandhu and Varun Dhawan. As per report the one person who no one can stop raving about is Banita.

Sources added that not much has been revealed about Sandhu’s character in the movie, apart from the fact that she will be seen playing a hotel management student. Meanwhile according to the trailer and the songs of the film, Sandhu’s character will undergo a major development with Varun’s character.

Further when speaking of Sandhu’s character, Shoojit Sircar revealed why he decided to go with the actor for his film. He said the hardest work done by someone in the film is actually this girl, Banita.

Furthermore a song from the film called Manwaa was released recently which shows Sandhu’s character doing every day things. Meanwhile the song itself has a very classic feel to it and speaks of heartache and unrealized dreams and hopes. The movie is currently gearing up for release by April 13, 2018.