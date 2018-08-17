Varun Gandhi donates Rs 2 lakh for flood-ravaged Kerala

Lucknow, Aug 18 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Varun Gandhi, on Saturday donated Rs 2 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for flood-affected victims in Kerala.

He also urged his fellow parliamentarians and also legislators from across the country to follow suit and provide succour to Kerala.

Varun Gandhi, grandson of late prime minister Indira Gandhi, has not drawn a single paisa as salary in the past nine years of his being in Parliament.

–IANS

