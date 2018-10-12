Varun Sood joins ‘MTV Ace of Space’

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Popular video jockey Varun Sood will be showing his mental strength by participating in reality show “MTV Ace of Space”.

Divya Agarwal will also participate in the show along with Riya Subodh (“India’s Next Top Model” season three winner), Akanksha Sharma (Yuvraj Singh’s former sister-in-law), Omprakash Mehra (popular for his show “Aunty ki ghanti”), read a statement.

Television show producer and former “Bigg Boss” contestant Vikas Gupta will play with the minds of contestants of the show.

Premiering on MTV on October 20, the contestants will fight it out not to win money or hearts, but to win the most basic means of existence — space.

The interesting element added to the show is ‘The Mastermind’. He will have everyone in sight with the authority to monitor and outplay the contestants with no rules and regulations. That mastermind will be Gupta.

In fact, there are speculations that actress Sara Khan can also enter the show. There is no confirmation on that front at the moment.

–IANS

