Vasco da Gama name Valentim as head coach
Rio de Janeiro, Aug 28 (IANS) Vasco da Gama have named Alberto Valentim as their new manager, replacing former Bayern Munich and Brazil international full-back Jorginho.
Valentim signed a 16-month contract effective immediately, Vasco president Alexandre Campello told reporters on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.
“We weighed up who was available and opted for a younger manager with a modern approach because it matches what we are doing here at Vasco,” Campello said.
Valentim, a former Brazil U-20 and U-23 right-back, managed Brazilian top-flight clubs Atletico Paranaense, Palmeiras and Botafogo in the past five years.
His most recent job with Egypt’s Pyramids ended earlier this month after a row with the club’s owner.
The 43-year-old’s first match in charge will be an away clash with Atletico Paranaense on Wednesday in the Brazilian Serie A championship.
Jorginho was sacked on August 14 — just two months after his appointment — and replaced on an interim basis by Valdir Bigode. The four-time Serie A champions are currently 13th in the 20-team league standings with 24 points from 19 games.
–IANS
ajb/ksk