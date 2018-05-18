Vasco hold Flamengo despite Vinicius Jr strike

Rio de Janeiro, May 20 (IANS) Real Madrid bound-forward Vinicius Junior struck his 10th goal of the 2018 season, but Flamengo could only manage a 1-1 draw with Vasco da Gama in Brazil’s Serie A championship.

Flamengo took the lead when 17-year-old Vinicius netted from close range at the Maracana stadium on Saturday before Wagner Ferreira equalised with a header, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both Flamengo and Vasco were reduced to nine men after a melee in second-half stoppage time. Flamengo’s Rhodolfo and Gustavo Cuellar were sent off, as were Vasco’s Breno and Duvier Riascos.

The result left Flamengo second in the 20-team standings with 11 points from six matches, three points ahead of Vasco.

In Belo Horizonte, Atletico Mineiro defeated local rivals Cruzeiro 1-0 thanks to a second-half strike from Roger Guedes.

–IANS

