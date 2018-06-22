Vazquez respects Kovacic’s decision to leave Real Madrid

Krasnodar (Russia), June 23 (IANS) Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez said Saturday that he respects his teammate Mateo Kovacic’s decision to leave the Spanish football club.

The Spain midfielder expressed his full support for Kovacic, although he stressed that he did not want the Croatia midfielder to leave Real Madrid, reports Efe.

“Every player thinks about things in his own way,” Vazquez explained. “If he thinks it’s the best decision to go, you have to respect him and support him in everything.”

“I want him to stay. Apart from being a great player, he’s a friend of mine,” he added.

Kovacic broke the news Saturday that he was looking to move to a different club in the Spanish paper Marca.

–IANS

