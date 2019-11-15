Veda Krishnamurthy named skipper of India A women’s squad for Oz tour

Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Thursday appointed Veda Krishnamurthy as the skipper of a 15-member India A women’s squad for their next month’s Australia tour.

Indian eves will play three ODIs and as many T20I games during the tour down under. On the other hand, off-spinner Anuja Patil has been appointed the vice-captain of the side.

Also, the squad will feature two stumpers in Sushma Verma and Nuzhat Parween.

India A women’s squad: Veda Krishnamurthy (Captain), Anuja Patil (vice-captain), Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, D Hemalatha, Tanusree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Manali Dakshini, T P Kanwar

–IANS

kk/rt