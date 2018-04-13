Vedanta Cairn appoints 3 health, safety, environment executives

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Vedanta Cairn Oil and Gas said on Monday that it has appointed three senior executives with diversified experience, including overseas, to bolster the company’s health and safety practices across various functional areas.

The Anil Agarwal-led company said in a statement that it aims to redesign its Health and Safety programme to ensure that every operating unit has a head of safety and environment.

“With these latest hirings, the company aims to redesign the Health & Safety (HSE) programme to ensure that every operating unit has a head of safety and environment, that will help Cairn to meet their goal of becoming the leading global HSE player in the industry,” it said.

According to Cairn Oil and Gas, Kaushik Das has joined as the Chief Health and Safety Officer – Onshore, to lead the Rajasthan HSE organisation at Barmer and also oversee the implementation of Process Safety Management across onshore operations.

Before joining Cairn, Das worked with TransCanada Pipelines as a Senior Advisor.

Christopher W. Waid has been appointed as the Chief Health and Safety Officer for SBU – Tight Gas Facilities. He was earlier associated with Universal Pegasus International as Vice President, Corporate HSE and Risk Management – Onshore, Offshore and Downstream.

Froilan Vivas Merlo has been appointed as Chief Health and Safety Officer, SBU – Tight Oil and Tight Gas Development.

“He has joined from Wintershall Argentina where he was holding the designation of a senior HSE leader. His key role will be to build the HSE capability and excellence in his SBU (strategic business unit),” the statement said.

In line with Vedanta Cairn’s recent investment plan of $850 million in the oil and gas business, the company aims to build an integrated approach towards overall development, risk-reward mechanism and industry best safety practices, it added.

–IANS

bc/vd