Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Natural resources major Vedanta’s Interim Chief Executive Officer K.K. Kaura has resigned.

According to a BSE filing on Friday, Kaura resigned on August 30 “to attend to his personal priorities”.

“The company would like to place on record its sincere appreciation for the services rendered by Kaura during his tenure,” the filing said.

