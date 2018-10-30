Vegans create awareness on animal rights on World Vegan Day

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Dressed in black and holding placards, animal rights activists on Thursday organised a peaceful awareness event here to make people aware of the vegan movement and lifestyle.

“Animals exist for their own reasons and we have no right to exploit them or cause harm in any manner. It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to animals,” Sanchita, an activist said while holding a #GoVegan placard in her hands.

Organised on World Vegan Day, the small event in front of Palika Bazar showed some videos on animal cruelty and explained the benefits of Veganism.

“Veganism is a philosophy which rejects the commodity status of animals. A vegan seeks to exclude as far as practically possible all sorts of exploitation of animals. Hence, doesn’t support zoos, circuses and would not buy animal products or products tested on animals,” event organiser Amjor Chandran told IANS.

In dietary terms, he said, being Vegan means it means absolutely abstaining from food products derived from animals like milk, meat, honey, cheese and eggs.

Few of the activists at the spot explained to the onlookers what the vegan movement stands for and explained the severe environmental consequences of animal agriculture.

“Animal agriculture is directly linked to an increase in carbon footprint. Hence, more demand means more damage to the environment,” Amjor said.

The activists also provided everyone proper guidance and shared their experiences of following a vegan lifestyle.

“The whole endeavour was to engage in an effective dialogue with the bystanders and encourage the public to realign their actions of directly or indirectly participating in the exploitation of animals with their values on Compassion, Justice, Non-Violence and Kindness i.e. by going vegan,” the organiser said.

