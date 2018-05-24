Vehicle distributing 24X7 free food to poor launched

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Non-profit organisation ‘Feeding India on Sunday launched a vehicle that would distribute food to the poor and hungry on 24X7 basis in the city.

The vehicle named “Dilli ki Jaan” was unveiled in the presence of celebrity chef Manjit Gill, Corporate Chef of ITC Group, and MasterChef winner Ripu Daman Handa as around 150-strong crowd vowed to end hunger and food waste.

The vehicle, running on electric power, will collect excess food from restaurants, housing complexes and individuals and would distribute it to the needy. It will serve more than 800 meals a day.

It will carry a temperature controlled storage space to ensure food safety.

Feeding India founder Ankit Kawatra said that his organisation, which operates with around 8,500 volunteers in 65 cities of the country, aims to start similar vans in every zone to ensure that “all excess food is put to its right use by donating it to someone who needs it more”.

–IANS

mak/vd