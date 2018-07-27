Venezuela, Colombia in football final at Central American Games

Barranquilla (Colombia), July 29 (IANS) Venezuela and Colombia have qualified for the football final at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games after beating Honduras and Haiti respectively in the semi-finals.

Venezuela beat Honduras 1-0 while hosts Colombia eliminated Haiti 3-1 at the Romelio Martinez Stadium in the last four stage here on Saturday, reports EFE news agency.

Midfielder Agnel Flores’ strike in the 76th minute was enough to see Venezuela through against Honduras.

This is the second consecutive time that Venezuela, coached by Rafael Dudamel, have reached the soccer finals at the games after winning silver four years ago in Veracruz, where they lost 1-4 to Mexico in the final.

In the second match, Colombia conceded first after Haiti’s Ronaldo Damus scored in the 60th minute but equalized in the 71st minute by a Julian Quinones goal.

Luis Sandoval made it 2-1 in the 84th minute before Quinones scored again from the penalty spot in the 90th minute to complete a brace.

–IANS

