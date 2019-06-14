Venezuela, Peru play scoreless draw in Copa America

Porto Alegre (Brazil), June 16 (IANS) Venezuela and Peru played to a 0-0 draw in their opening match at the Copa America, a Group A contest.

The result on Saturday night leaves the two teams presently in a tie for second place in their group behind hosts Brazil, who routed Bolivia 3-0 in their opening game on Friday night, reports Efe news.

The man of the match at Arena do Gremio stadium in this southern city was 21-year-old Venezuelan goalkeeper Wuilker Fariñez, who made numerous remarkable saves to keep Peru off the scoreboard.

Peru was the more aggressive side overall and looked determined to show that their World Cup finals appearance last year was no fluke, but they had two apparent goals disallowed for offside and also botched scoring chances with several bad passes.

