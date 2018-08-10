Venezuela releases confession video of Maduro attack accused

Caracas, Aug 11 (IANS) The Venezuelan government has released a video in which legislator Juan Requesens is heard confessing that he helped one of the perpetrators of the attempted attack on the country’s President Nicolas Maduro enter the country.

The Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information, Jorge Rodriguez, showed the video at a press conference in which Requesens, detained since Tuesday, “confesses his complicity in the frustrated assassination attempt”, declaring that he had arranged for the entry of Juan Monasterios, who has been arrested, in the country.

Requesens also stated that he executed these actions after the former President of the Venezuelan National Assembly and opposition legislator Julio Borges, accused of being one of the masterminds behind the attack, asked him for a favour, Efe news reported.

“He reports and confesses that he did it on the orders of Julio Borges,” Rodriguez emphasised, announcing that Venezuela has applied for Interpol’s Red Notice against Borges, who is in Colombia.

The video was repudiated by the opposition, arguing that it was obtained under coercion and cruel treatment.

Until now, at least seven people have been arrested and 19 others identified for an assassination attempt at Maduro.

Two drones had exploded at an event led by Maduro on August 4 in which the outgoing Colombian President, Juan Manuel Santos, was accused of involvement.

–IANS

