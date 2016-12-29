Venezuelan Rincon completes medical prior to joining Juventus

Turin, Dec 29 (IANS) Venezuela midfielder Tomas Rincon underwent medical tests on Thursday to finalise his move to Italian football champions Juventus on loan from league rivals Genoa.

Serie A leaders Juventus announced on their website that the Venezuela captain arrived at the Turin club on Thursday morning to take the physical examination, reports Efe.

“Tomas Eduardo Rincon took a significant step towards becoming a Juventus player on Thursday. The Venezuelan successfully completing a medical ahead of his proposed transfer from Genoa,” Juventus said in their website.

According to Italian media reports, Juventus will take the 29-year-old on loan for the rest of the season for two million euros ($2.09 million) before making his transfer permanent during the summer with a fee of around $8 million.

Rincon, who has so far played 81 times for Venezuela, will be the first bolstering of Juventus in the winter transfer market, pending the conclusion of the agreement with Belgian Axel Witsel of Zenit Saint Petersburg.

–IANS

