Venugopal, Dangi, Satav, Chaturvedi filed nomination for RS

Jaipur/Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal along with Neeraj Dangi on Friday filed their nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Venugopal and Dangi arrived at the state Assembly Secretariat around 12.30 p.m. and submitted their nominations to the returning officer.

The two Congress leaders were accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. The names of the two leaders were finalised by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

Besides the two leaders from Rajasthan, Congress leader Rajeev Satav filed his nomination for the Upper House from Maharashtra. Satav filed his nomination along with Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi at the Assembly secretariat.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat were present when they filed their nomination.

The elections for the 55 Rajya Sabha seats in 17 states will take place on March 26.

Seven seats will go to polls in Maharashtra, six in Tamil Nadu, five each in West Bengal and Bihar, four each in Odisha, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, three each in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Assam, two each in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Jharkhand and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya.

