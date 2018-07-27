Venus beats Heather at Silicon Valley Classic

San Jose (US), Aug 3 (IANS) Venus Williams beat Britain’s Heather Watson in a three-set battle at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament here.

The third-seeded Williams recovered from a mid-game slump to win 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 on Thursday evening.

She is now the highest ranked player left in the competition, reports EFE news agency.

She will play Maria Sakkari of Greece in the quarter-finals.

The tournament is being played at the San José State University Tennis Center.

The event is a ladies-only competition, including singles and doubles, with total prize money of $799,280.

