Verizon migrates core IT operations on AWS

San Francisco, May 17 (IANS) Telecommunications giant Verizon has selected Amazon Wed Services (AWS) as its preferred public cloud provider, migrating over 1,000 business-critical applications and database back-end systems to AWS, it was announced on Thursday.

Verizon first started working with AWS in 2015 and has several successful business and consumer applications already running in the Cloud.

“We are making the Public Cloud a core part of our digital transformation, upgrading our database management approach to replace our proprietary solutions with Amazon Aurora,” said Mahmoud El-Assir, Senior Vice President of Global Technology Services at Verizon.

Verizon has invested in building AWS-specific training facilities, called “dojos,” where its employees can quickly ramp up on AWS technologies and learn how to innovate with speed and at scale.

“The combination of Verizon’s team of builders with AWS’s extensive portfolio of cloud services and expertise means that Verizon’s options for delighting their customers is virtually unlimited,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS.

–IANS

