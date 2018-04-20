Verona staring at relegation after loss to Genoa

Genoa (Italy), April 24 (IANS) Genoa defeated Hellas Verona 3-1 here to further dim the visiting club’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the Serie A.

Iuri Medeiros gave the hosts a 1-0 lead on Monday in the sixth minute, reports EFE news agency.

Verona pulled level in the 64th minute as Romulo converted from the spot after a handball by Genoa’s Oscar Hiljemark.

Daniel Bessa scored in the 78th minute to put the home side ahead again and Goran Pandev added a third goal in the dying seconds to make the final score 3-1.

A third consecutive win lifted 11th-place Genoa to 41 points, enough to guarantee their permanence in the Italian top-flight for another season.

Verona, who sit in 19th place, saw their losing streak extended to three and remain six points from safety with just four matches left in the season.

–IANS

ajb/