Verratti to miss rest of PSG’s season after groin surgery

Paris, May 3 (IANS) Paris Saint Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti, who on Thursday underwent successful surgery on a groin injury, is to miss the remainder of the season, the club reported.

In a statement, PSG indicated that the operation was a complete success and that it was performed by the Dr. Gilles Reboul, of the Aspetar Groin Pain Centre in Qatar, reports Efe.

“The decision to operate today was taken to ensure Marco Verratti will be able to begin the 2018-19 in the best possible condition,” PSG stated on its twitter account.

Verratti, 25, had suffered from groin pains for months.

In May 2016, the Italian national underwent another surgery due to pains in the groin that prevented him from playing with Italy in the European Championship that year.

Verratti, who is finishing his sixth season at PSG, extended his contract in December until 2022.

