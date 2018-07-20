Very happy with Salman Khan’s success: Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty shares a close bond with Salman khan over the years and says that she is very happy with the actor’s success which he has achieved throughout his film career.

Shilpa was interacting with media at an event where she was appointed as brand ambassador of SRL Diagnostics on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Shilpa, who has worked with Salman in “Garv: Pride and Honour”, “Auzaar”, “Phir Milenge” and “Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar” , recently got together again for a special episode of “Dus Ka Dum”.

Asked how their relationship matured in the last 23 years, she said: “Some things don’t change in good friendships and audience will be able see that in episode of ‘Dus Ka Dum’. It’s a mad show.”

“I think he hasn’t changed and neither me as well. Some things never change so, friendship is just the same. It’s wonderful.

“He can get away with saying anything to me and I can actually get away with saying a lot to him. I am very happy for his success. Both of us have seen so many ups and downs in our life therefore, we are both very happy for each other’s success and where we are in life,” she added.

SRL Diagnostics has rolled out a new preventive customised health check platform under the brand name SRL Care. There will be a new range of comprehensive, customised full body check-up packages under SRL Care.

These packages are a part of the company’s initiatives to change the lives of people by showcasing the benefits of a preventive healthcare mindset.

Shilpa shared that she has always believed in preventive healthcare.

“I go for regular health check-ups as often as necessary. SRL Care attempts to change the mindset of people from curative to preventive and reduce the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, thereby helping people live longer and healthier lives,” she said.

–IANS

