Vesnina-Makarova win Madrid Open women’s doubles

Madrid, May 12 (IANS) Russian second seeds Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova won the Madrid Open women’s doubles title, beating France’s Timea Babos and Hungary’s Kristina Mladenovic 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the final on Saturday.

The Russian pair, finalist in Madrid in 2012, needed one hour and 34 minutes to seal the win, reports Efe.

Vesnina and Makarova have already won three Grand Slam titles together; the French Open (2013), US Open (2014) and Wimbledon (2017).

