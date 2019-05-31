Veteran industrialist B.M. Khaitan dead at 92

Kolkata, June 1 (IANS) Veteran industrialist and Williamson Magor Group patriarch Brij Mohan Khaitan died on Saturday at his residence here. He was 92.

He was suffering from old-age ailments, according to company sources.

Khaitan had recently resigned as Chairman of the group’s flagship companies, Eveready Industries and McLeod Russel, citing his old age. He became Chairman Emeritus for both the companies.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences.

“Saddened at the passing away of noted industrialist BM Khaitan Ji. He was a much respected elder statesman of the business community of Bengal. My condolences to his family, his colleagues and his friends,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

