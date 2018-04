New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Veteran journalist and editor S. Nihal Singh passed away on Monday after a brief illness. He was 88.

He was editor of The Statesman, the Indian Express and Khaleej Times.

Author of several books, he was active till recently contributing regular columns to newspapers.

Nihal Singh would have turned 89 on April 30.

