Veteran journalist V. Sriharsha passes away

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Veteran journalist Veturi Sriharsha passed away here on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 62.

He is survived by his wife and son. He was the younger brother of V. Srivatsa, a former Sports Editor of the Times of India and IANS.

Sriharsha was working as a media consultant with the GMR Group after retiring as Bureau Chief of ETV (Delhi).

He had previously worked with The Indian Express, Pioneer and Deccan Chronicle.

The cremation will be held at Lodi Road Crematorium at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

–IANS

