Veteran Malayalam film personality Sreekumaran Thampi bags J.C. Daniel award

Thiruvananthapuram, March 28 (IANS) One of the most popular Malayalam film personalities, Sreekumaran Thampi was on Wednesday awarded the prestigious J.C. Daniel Award for in recognition of his sterling contributions to the Malayalam film industry.

The award is the Kerala government’s top film award for a veteran,

Thampi, 78, began in the Malayalam film industry in 1966 as a lyricist but went on to produce 25 films, direct 29, write scripts for 85 besides writing thousands of songs. He is also known for his films that starred late macho actor Jayan.

Expressing happiness, Thampi said that this is a real recognition for his hard work that he has put in for over half a century.

The award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a citation, would be given next month along with the state film awards.

–IANS

