Veteran Meghalaya Photo-journalist Walton dead

Shillong, Nov 6 (IANS) Veteran Meghalaya photo-journalist Walton Jyrwa Lytan died in Shillong on Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer. Lytan was 52, family sources said.

Lytan began his journey in photo journalism way back in the late 80s after a successful stint as the founding general secretary of the Hill Farmer’s Union, an organisation that till today continues to fight for the welfare and rights of farmers.

He was associated with several publications, both in local and regional English and vernacular dailies, and his last assignment was with the Assam-based UB Photos, a widely known photo news agency.

The Shillong Press Club has condoled Lytan’s death.

“Lytan was popular with everyone for the fact that though he was simple and appeared demure, never once did he shirk away from discharging his professional duties,” the Shillong Press Club stated.

