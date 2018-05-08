Veteran Odia actress Anita Das no more

Bhubaneswar, May 11 (IANS) Veteran Odia film and television serial actress Anita Das passed away on Friday, said family sources. She was 57.

Das died of cardiac arrest at her residence in Cuttack, the sources added.

Anita made her Odia film debut with “Jajabara” in 1975 and appeared in over a hundred movies, mostly in supporting roles.

She was popular for essaying the role of a mother in many of her films. She even acted in many television serials and music videos.

Her notable performances were in the “films Krishna Sudama” (1976), “Ramayan” (1980), “Swapna Sagara” (1983), “Gadhi Janile Ghara Sundara” (1994), “Maa-o-Mamata” (1980) and “Ki Heba Sua Posile” (1991).

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the untimely death of the Odia actress. He also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Patnaik said Anita will be remembered for her immense contribution to the Odia film and television industry.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said her demise has left a void that cannot be filled in the Odia film industry.

