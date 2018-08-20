Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami quits T20Is

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Thursday announced her retirement from T20 Internationals with immediate effect.

The 35-year-old Goswami, represented India in 68 T20Is picking up 56 wickets that included a five-wicket haul against Australia in 2012.

“India pacer Jhulan Goswami has decided to call it quits from the shortest format of the game. Goswami thanked the BCCI and her teammates for all the love and support she garnered during her stint with the T20I team and wished them luck going forward,” a BCCI statement read.

“BCCI and the entire women’s national team wishes her the best and looks forward to her valuable contributions when she represents India in other two formats,” it added.

Goswami, a veteran of 10 Tests and 169 ODIs is currently the leading wicket-taker in the women’s ODI format and also the first woman cricketer to take 200 ODI wickets.

