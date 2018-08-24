Vettel hungry for success at Italian Grand Prix

Monza (Italy), Aug 30 (IANS) Formula One German driver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) on Thursday said he was eager to win the Italian Grand Prix, where he earned his first F1 win 10 years ago.

Having won the Belgian Grand Prix, Vettel has closed the gap behind the overall F1 leader and defending champion, Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton and himself (in second place) to 17 points, reports Efe.

“Everybody can feel or sense that there’s something special going on here,” Vettel said at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s race.

The 31-year-old Vettel, a four-time world champion, said winning the 2008 Italian Grand Prix, when he raced for Toro Rosso, was unforgettable.

Vettel will try to give Ferrari its first Italian Grand Prix win since Spain’s racer Fernando Alonso achieved that feat in 2010.

–IANS

tri/vm