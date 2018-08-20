Vettel leads Belgium’s 1st Formula One free practice session

Francorchamps (Belgium), Aug 24 (IANS) Ferrari’s diver Sebastian Vettel of Germany on Friday set the pace in the first free practice session for the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix.

Vettel clocked in a time of one minute and 44.358 seconds, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen of the Netherlands followed just 0.151 seconds off the pace, reports Efe.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton of the United Kingdom along with his Mercedes fellow Valtteri Bottas of Finland occupied the third and fifth places, respectively, in the classification.

Meanwhile, Vettel’s teammate Kimi Raikkonen of Finland finished fourth, recording a time of one minute and 44.718 seconds.

The 2018 Belgian Grand Prix is set to take place on August 26 at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

–IANS

gau/sed