Vettel snags pole position for Canadian Grand Prix

Montreal, June 10 (IANS) German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel secured pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix, the seventh race of the Formula One season.

The four-time F1 champion posted a fastest lap of 1:10.764 in the third and final round of qualifying for Sunday’s race at the 4.361-kilometer (2.709-mile) Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Saturday, reports Efe.

That was nearly one-tenth of a second quicker than the best lap recorded by the second-place finisher in Q3, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, the defending F1 champion and current leader of this season’s drivers’ standings with 110 points, finished fourth in Q3 and will be joined on the second row by the third-place qualifier Max Verstappen, a Dutch driver for Red Bull.

Vettel’s teammate, Finland’s Kimi Raikkonen, will start fifth on the grid alongside Australian Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo.

