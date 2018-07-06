Vettel wins British GP, strengthens grip on overall Formula 1 lead

Silverstone (England), July 8 (IANS) Germany’s Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari won the British Grand Prix on Sunday, strengthening his grip on the overall lead in the Formula One drivers’ standings after beating out Britain’s Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Finland’s Kimi Raikkoenen (Ferrari), who finished second and third respectively.

Starting from the second position, Vettel took advantage of a bad start by Hamilton in pole position to lead the early stages of the 52-lap race at the Silverstone circuit, reported Efe.

Raikonnen knocked Hamilton into a spin in the first lap, and the British Grand Prix defending champion had to rejoin the race in 18th place, but managed to work his way back up to fifth by lap 20.

Marcus Ericsson of Sweden (Sauber) crashed out in lap 33, and the safety car’s deployment gave Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland a chance to move up after Ferrari and Red Bull both pitted to change tires.

Bottas led the race at that point, followed by Vettel and Hamilton, but Vettel managed to sneak past and into first place in lap 48, earning his fourth win of the season.

Bottas ended up fourth, ahead of Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) and Germany’s Nico Hulkenberg (Renault).

With this win, Vettel increased his tally to 171 points in the overall drivers’ classification, eight points ahead of reigning champion Hamilton.

