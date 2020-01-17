VHP says communal elements attacked Jharkhand pro-CAA rally

New Delhi/Ranchi, Jan 23 (IANS) After stones were hurled at a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rally led by some Hindutva outfits in the Lohardagga district of Jharkhand on Thursday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) gave the attack a communal colour, alleging it was perpetrated from a nearby mosque.

The VHP has tweeted the video of a man, who appears to be a paramilitary personnel, seen backing the VHP claim that stones were thrown at the rally from inside the mosque. He claims to have sustained injuries on his head from the stone throwing. IANS has not independently verified the video.

A violent clash broke out on Thursday in Lohardagga district of Jharkhand when Hindutva outfits took out a rally in support of the CAA. As a result, many sustained injuries, while shops were reportedly burnt.

Few vehicles were also reportedly set on fire. Following the incident, Section 144 has been imposed in Lohardagga.

The VHP was quick to blame the troubles on the Congress party and asked: “Has attacks started immediately after the Congress supported Soren government has taken charge?”

The Congress is an alliance partner in the JMM-led government along with the RJD.

The VHP has also alleged that those who attacked the pro-CAA rally used rifles and petrol bombs, which claims could not be verified.

–IANS

abn/bc