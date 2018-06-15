VHP threatens agitation if militant tag not removed

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday demanded an apology from the CIA for classifying it along with Bajrang Dal as “militant religious outfits” and threatened global protests if the tag is not removed.

In a statement, the VHP called the classification in the CIA’s World Factbook “objectionable”, “disrespectful” and “non-factual”.

It said the CIA, which was responsible for the creation of Osama Bin Laden, had no rights to comment on the saffron outfit that worked for India’s welfare.

VHP leader Surendra Jain said there were “vested interests” behind the move and the CIA’s “anti-India mindset” could be seen from the fact that some parts of Jammu and Kashmir were shown in Pakistan in the maps used in the Factbook.

He urged the Indian government to take up the matter with the US government in order to pressurise the CIA to “rectify the errors” in the Factbook.

