VHP to launch nation-wide stir for Ram Mandir from Ayodhya

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) In its efforts to mount pressure on the government for bringing a law to construct a grand Ram temple, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday announced that it would hold several rallies across the country beginning November 25 from Ayodhya.

“The VHP has been demanding that the government bring a law at the earliest to build a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya. We will be holding countrywide rallies from November 25 followed by other rallies in December,” VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal told IANS.

He said that the organisation will be holding three rallies in Ayodhya, Nagpur and Bengaluru on November 25. It will be followed by a grand rally in the national capital on December 9.

“Lakhs of Ram bhakts will participate in these rallies. And ultimately, we will wage a nation-wide movement from December 18,” he said.

After a day-long meeting of ‘sants,’ the VHP had announced holding of public meetings in each and every parliamentary constituency and said that the delegations of sants will meet their MPs and urge them to make a law in Parliament.

As the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi appeals to 2019, the RSS and the VHP have been demanding that the central government enact a law in Parliament’s Winter Session for constructing a Ram temple.

The VHP’s call comes ahead of a two-day Dharm Sansad in January in Allahabd to discuss the Ram temple issue.

